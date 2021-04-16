Warren Harrison Kawin, passed away on April 10, 2021.
Attorney at Law and highly regarded tax specialist, who had a great passion for Classical music and Opera.
Beloved husband of the late Alice Azran Kawin; father of internationally renowned pianist, recording artist and long time faculty member at the Manhattan School of Music, Phillip Nathan Kawin.
A graveside service was held Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions of your choice preferred. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE