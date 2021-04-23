William "Bill" Huss
Passed away on April 21, 2021 at the age of 55; Beloved husband of Wendy Solomon Huss; Dear son of Bill and Mary Huss; Devoted father of Lamont, Evan, Trudie and Karen Huss; Step-father of Cora (Justin)Kelly; grandfather of Parker, Quinn, Mariah and Nevaeh; Brother and brother in law of David (Janice) Huss, Amy (Tim) Cunningham and Josh (Miwa) Solomon; dear son in law of the late Bill and late Karen Solomon; Cousin, uncle and friend.
It would be a better world if everybody would live a life like Bill did. He spent no time dwelling on his illness or discomfort. He spent his time working hard for everyone he loved. Bill got home from a long day at work, put down his lunchbox and did whatever his family needed. He was patient, calm, honest, and kind. He was our superhero and we will miss him terribly.
Private Family service. Memorial contributions preferred to Sarcoma Research Siteman Cancer Center; MSC 1204, 7425 Forsyth Blvd, St. Louis, MO. 63105 or CASA of St. Louis, 920 Vandeventer Ave. St. Louis, MO. 63108 or International Institute of St. Louis, 3401 Arsenal St. St. Louis, MO. 63118. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE