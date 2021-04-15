Local rabbis, cantors release statement on COVID-19, vaccinations and community

Jewish tradition teaches“Kol yisrael arevim zeh bazeh,” meaning that we are all responsible for each other (B.Talmud Shevuot 39a). Our collective experience for the past year has taught us just how important this lesson is.
As all of our synagogues and Jewish community institutions begin to navigate the dual boundaries of continuing to protect our shared public health and welfare while beginning to safely re-open and return to a new normalcy, we the undersigned agree on the following basic principles:
1. We affirm and support each other. While we may make different decisions, we recognize that we do so with mutual respect and dignity, and we discourage members of our communities from criticizing each other for the well-intentioned institutional choices we are making.
2. We encourage all those who are eligible to seek and receive a Covid vaccination as soon as possible. We affirm the safety and efficacy of vaccinations for all and encourage the equitable distribution of vaccines as rapidly as possible.
3. We encourage everyone to continue to behave responsibly and respectfully, by wearing masks in public, maintaining safe distances from others when appropriate, and following all public health guidelines as dictated by the CDC and other medical and public health authorities.
Signed with hopes for the well-being of all,
Rabbi James Bennett, Congregation Shaare Emeth
Rabbi Andrea Goldstein, Congregation Shaare Emeth
Rabbi Lori Levine, Congregation Shaare Emeth
Rabbi Rachel Bearman, Congregation Shaare Emeth
Cantor Seth Warner, Congregation Shaare Emeth
Rabbi Jeffrey Stiffman, Congregation Shaare Emeth
Rabbi Amy Feder, Congregation Temple Israel
Rabbi Michael Alper, Congregation Temple Israel
Rabbi Mark Shook, Congregation Temple Israel
Rabbi Elizabeth Hersh, Temple Emanuel
Rabbi Brigitte Rosenberg, United Hebrew Congregation
Rabbi Adam Bellows, United Hebrew Congregation
Cantor/Rabbi Ron Eichaker, United Hebrew Congregation
Rabbi Howard Kaplansky, United Hebrew Congregation
Rabbi Susan Talve, Central Reform Congregation
Rabbi Randy Fleisher, Central Reform Congregation
Rabbi James Stone Goodman, Central Reform Congregation
Rabbi Daniel Bogard, Central Reform Congregation
Rabbi Karen Bogard, Central Reform Congregation
Rabbi Carnie Rose, Congregation B’nai Amoona
Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham, Congregation B’nai Amoona
Rabbi Neal Rose, Congregation B’nai Amoona
Rabbi Josef Davidson, Congregation B’nai Amoona
Cantor Sharon Nathanson, B’nai Amoona
Rabbi Noah Arnow, Kol Rinah
Rabbi Scott Shafrin, Kol Rinah
Rabbi Janine Schloss, Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Community
Rabbi Lane Steinger, Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Community
Rabbi Garth Silberstein, Bais Abraham
Rabbi Scott Slarskey, Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School
Rabbi Tracy Nathan, Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School
Rabbi Brad Horwitz, JCC
Rabbi Jordan Gerson, Hillel at Washington University St. Louis
Rabbi Dale Schreiber, Pathways Hospice and Palliative Care
Rabbi Jessica Shafrin
Rabbi Shulamit Cenker
Rabbi Barbara Block, Temple Israel, Springfield