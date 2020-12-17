How much attention do you pay to your dreams? Clearly, the Pharaoh of Egypt (and his courtiers, as we heard in last week’s Torah Portion!) took their (and the Pharaoh’s!) dreams very seriously. And in this week’s Parashah of Miketz, the Torah once again references the impact of dreams:
After two years’ time, Pharaoh dreamed that he was standing by the Nile, when out of the Nile there came-up seven cows, handsome and sturdy, and they grazed in the reed grass. But presently, seven other cows came up from the Nile close behind them, ugly and gaunt, and stood beside the cows on the bank of the Nile; and the ugly gaunt cows devoured the seven handsome sturdy cows. And Pharaoh awoke…He fell asleep and dreamed a second time: Seven ears of grain, solid and healthy, grew on a single stalk. But close behind them sprouted seven ears, thin and scorched by the east wind. And the thin ears swallowed up the seven solid and full ears. Then Pharaoh awoke: it was a dream! Next morning, his spirit was agitated, and he sent for all the magicians of Egypt, and all its wise men; and Pharaoh told them his dreams, but none could interpret them for Pharaoh. (Beresheet 41, 1-8)
We, of course, know the rest of the tale. Pharaoh’s cup-bearer, wrongly accused of treason, is incarcerated and recalls his encounter with a gifted “Hebrew lad” who was skilled at accurately interpreting even the most bewildering and vexing of visions.
As I read and reread this section of our sacred writ, I noticed something fascinating. The Torah recounts that the cupbearer refers to Joseph as a “Na’ar Ivri – a Hebrew youth”. Likely, the servant knew this titbit from the prolonged time he and Joseph spent together confined in the jail cells of the Egyptian aristocracy. But why did Joseph feel the need to identify his religious and ethnic origins? In fact, not only does Joseph “out himself” as a Hebrew, his response to the Pharaoh’s request for a dream interpretation includes an apparently gratuitous addition: “Not I, but (the Hebrew) God will see to the welfare of Pharaoh!”
Why would a man whose life was hanging precariously in the balance risk angering the most powerful man on the planet; a man who held his fate in his hands; one who perceived himself and his deities to be the true and unrivalled powers in the universe?
Though we cannot know for sure what risk, if any, there was in Biblical times for openly admitting one’s Jewishness, for me and for us as contemporary Jews, the image of Joseph’s transparency is a bit fraught. On the one hand, it feels instructive and even inspiring. Shouldn’t we be unabashed in our pride for the beautiful heritage which is ours? On their other hand, living as we do in an era of rising anti-Semitism, is it always wise to be as demonstrative and forthcoming about our origins as our patriarch Joseph?
Clearly, each of us needs to decide for ourselves how we wish to proceed. And likely, circumstances will dictate when we feel it safe to “wear our Judaism” publicly and when we may choose, for the sake of our wellbeing, to keep our Jewish identity a bit more muted.
Personally, however, despite having travelled the world extensively, including visits to many Eastern Europe and several Muslim countries, and encountering moments of obvious anti-Jewish sentiment, I still feel that my public and outward acknowledgements of my being a member of the House of Israel is of great importance. For despite the occasional anti-Semitic experience, the preponderance of my encounters have not only been positive, but even more importantly have been opportunities for Kiddush HaShem, the sanctification of God’s name. Moments for building bridges of understanding, constructive dialogue, and the sharing of the wisdom, beauty and profundity of our Mesorah, our sacred tradition.
As we read again this week of Joseph and his pride in his “Hebrewism,” may we be similarly motivated to raise-up and then help promote and promulgate the unique wisdom of our Jewish way of life. For without question, our Derech (spiritual path) has much to offer all those who seek justice, equity, and Godliness. And of this, we should be unabashedly proud. Amen!
Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose is The Rabbi Bernard Lipnick Senior Rabbinic Chair at Congregation B’nai Amoona and a member of the St. Louis Rabbinical and Cantorial Association, which coordinates the d’var Torah for the Jewish Light.