When the sages, in our double Torah portion of Acharei Mot-Kedoshim this week, addressed the classic Jewish commandment to “Love your fellow as yourself” (Leviticus 19:18), they wondered: How is it possible to require that we can love others as much as we love ourselves?
Rabbi Baruch Halevi Epstein (1860-1941), best known for his commentary “Torah Temimah (The Perfect Torah),” based on a teaching of Maimonides, says we are enjoined to treat our fellow human beings with honor and respect. Maimonides writes: “Each man is commanded to love each and every one of Israel as himself, as the verse states.”
In “The Metsudah: Chumash/Rashi” by Rabbi Avrohom Davis, the translation follows virtually every other ChumashI am familiar with, but it adds, like Maimonides, “You shall love your fellow [Jew] as yourself.” This begs the question: Does the Torah confine this love to just Jews or all of humankind?
Out of respect for Rabbi Davis, this does merit thought and consideration.
The sages in Pirkei Avot (2:13) write: “The honor of your friend should be more dear to you than your own honor.” From here, Rabbi Epstein writes that while it might be difficult to love others more than ourselves, “It is possible [to fulfill this commandment], with regard to respect and honor, which are dependent upon emotions actualized through actions.”
He adds that great sages, even when they disagreed strongly about important issues, disregarded their differences with the respect they accorded one another. While the Houses of Hillel and Shammai engaged in vigorous debate, “Nonetheless, they interacted with each other with appreciation, friendship and honor.”
There has been much debate about what our Jewish communities will look like after the pandemic. What has impressed me the most is that even as intense debates have ensued about “hot topics,” most have done so in a respectful way and out of a deep sense of love for one another. When I ponder the rancor and animus emanating from Washington, I begin to shudder.
As Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan wrote a few years ago, “What we need most right now, at this moment, is a kind of patriotic grace-a-grace that takes the long view. …That admits affection and respect. That encourages them. That acknowledges that the small things that divide us are not worthy of the moment; that agrees that the things that can be done to ease the stresses we feel as a nation should be encouraged, while those that encourage our cohesion as a nation should be supported.”
I can only wish that the conditions that divide our nation were “small.”
What we need now, more than ever, is to love our neighbor and afford him or her the honor, dignity and respect so sorely needed in our country today. Regardless of our disagreements, we are one large family, and we should ensure that we continue our interactions with constant respect.
Shabbat Shalom!
Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham serves Congregation B’nai Amoona and is a member of the St. Louis Rabbinical and Cantorial Association, which coordinates the d’var Torah for the Jewish Light.