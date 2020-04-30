I appreciated the spirit of the article “Families will grow real memories from virtual, Zoom seders” (April 1 edition). It illustrated the way people in our community are making the best of a difficult situation.
While we are all isolated at home, we are still able to show love and kindness in many ways. We can provide grocery money for people who have lost jobs, make face masks, or call friends who are lonely. We can also take the hopeful action of reaching out to our elected officials from home to make sure we can distribute a coronavirus vaccine once we have one.
Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is an international organization that helps vaccinate almost half of the world’s children against deadly diseases. They work with vaccine producers and distributors as well as NGO’s, governments, and the private sector to ensure a coordinated distribution worldwide.
To distribute future COVID-19 vaccines and avoid the resurgence of other child-killing diseases, I urge our senators, Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, to support Gavi by signing Senate Resolution 511. Representatives Lacy Clay and Ann Wagner can do the same by signing onto House Resolution 861.
Cynthia Changyit Levin, Town and Country