Dates extended for ‘Lawyers Without Rights’ exhibit
Thank you to the many individuals who came to the March 8 opening for “Lawyers Without Rights: Jewish Lawyers in Germany Under the Third Reich,” featuring a presentation by William Meinecke of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum We also are grateful to the individuals and organizations providing financial support for the exhibit, which profiles Jewish lawyers and judges who had their law licenses stripped from them by the Nazi party.
While the venue for the exhibit, the Law Library Association of St. Louis, is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we want the Jewish community to know that the American Bar Association has graciously extended the date of the St. Louis showing of the exhibit through the end of June. We are hopeful that we will be able to reopen prior to that date and that those who missed the opening will be able to see the exhibit (find updates on our website, https://llastl.org).
We appreciate our wonderful partnership with the Holocaust Museum and Learning Center and ADL Heartland on this project. We hope as many people as possible can see this powerful exhibit later this spring/early summer.
Gail Wechsler, Library Director, Law Library Association of St. Louis
Fifth question for the seder
The Four Questions at Passover are meant to be educational for young people. Could we ask a fifth question at this year’s seder?
“Why is this virus different from all other viruses?”
Alan Rudolph, St. Louis