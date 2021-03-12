Letters to the editor: March 10, 2020

Keep the ‘Jewish’ in Jewish Light content
The St. Louis Jewish Light was ostensibly created as a platform through which readers could raise and discuss Jewish issues. In recent years some regular columnists’ writings loosely follow this purpose under the genus of tikkun olam. However, no matter how you stretch the guidelines, there’s nothing the least bit Jewish about Mike Shannon’s departure and his replacement’s arrival (“Which current Cardinals could replace Mike Shannon on the radio some day?” published online Feb. 16). If this understanding is off base, please advise. I’ve written an article about strategic play in backgammon I’d like to submit.
Andrew Rochman
Clayton
Readers respond to recent Marty Rochester column
In his Feb. 24 column (“True friendship can withstand, heal political divide”), J. Martin Rochester states that “the Democrats were as responsible for divisiveness as Republicans over the past four years, including questioning the legitimacy of a president-elect.” Really? The Republicans filed 60 lawsuits “questioning the legitimacy” of Biden’s election and when they all failed for lack of evidence, a mob of 800 Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021 in an attempt to overturn the election by insurrection. What is the Democrat equivalent of that? Trying to make an equivalency is laughable and it insults the reader’s intelligence.
Alan Rudolph
Creve Coeur
As I first read Marty Rochester’s commentary in the Feb. 24 Jewish Light, I was delighted to read that he values friendship and hopes others do as well. This was his overt message. However, as I continued reading, I realized that covertly he had a totally different message and intent.
What does he mean exactly by “Trump Derangement Syndrome?” Liberals suffer from this? I think not. Then he admonishes the Biden administration and progressives on issues like climate control and immigration reform, both of which we need not only for our country but for the planet. He claims he wants unity, but it does not sound like he really does as I read on. Is he really being authentic or rather patronizing his Baltimore and college friends?
Writing about the Democratic Party’s leftist policies and the disappointment of centrists is a rather arrogant position to take, don’t you think? As a liberal Democrat, I welcome the possibilities that the Biden/Harris administration offers us. Additionally, I was also surprised that he failed to mention anything about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. There is so much more to say, but honestly, I think Rochester needs to rethink what he wrote and admit what his true agenda is.
Barb Citerman
Central West End
Thank you for running Marty Rochester’s vapid opinion piece in your Feb. 24 issue on the same page with Eric Mink’s touching, well-crafted words. If ever there was a contrast of cogent columnists, the opinions page presented a perfect example. Rochester’s headline speaks of healing a “political divide.” Truly, if your definition is a divide between authoritarianism/fascism and democracy. Rochester’s ramblings offer an insight into the mindset of the reactionary right (which some of us regard as the reactionary wrong). I do not know Marty Rochester. I do know Eric Mink, a friend with whom I walked to school decades ago. Eric Mink is a mensch as well as a gifted writer. Marty Rochester is no Eric Mink. Too bad for Marty Rochester and your readers.
Elliott Harris
Portage, Mich
Olivette
To submit letters to the editor, email letters@thejewishlight.com or use our online form at stljewishlight.com/letters.