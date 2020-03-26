Pondering my situation
In the early 1940s my late husband and his family, eventual Holocaust survivors, were incarcerated in the Warsaw Ghetto for 11 months. They escaped and were then hidden in a straw-lined hole under a Polish farmer’s barn, two miles from the Nazi death camp Treblinka. Twelve-year-old Jerry, his 8-year-old brother and their parents, did not see daylight until liberated from the underground bunker by Russian soldiers 22 months later. Their daily entertainment consisted of sketching on a notepad, playing chess with pieces made from precious bread scraps, squashing lice and bedbugs, and hoping and waiting for a once-daily delivery of broth and bread.
Because of the coronavirus, my usually bustling tour business is now at zero. But I am so thankful to still be able to take a walk each day at Queeny or Forest Park to admire the spring-blooming trees and daffodils. I can stop at the store for food and essentials, feel safe in my house and neighborhood and have nutritious meals. Additionally, I can enjoy my telephone, internet, TV, daily mail and newspaper delivery, and my cat.
During this current crisis, I thank you government officials for doing your best to protect me from the virus; store clerks for tending to my physical needs; and medical personnel for putting your lives on the line every day.
Linda Koenig, Chesterfield
Letter to the community from Jewish clergy group
As rabbis and cantors of the St. Louis Rabbinical and Cantorial Association, we are reaching out as one to the members of our community during this unprecedented time. Our hearts go out to those members of our community who are ill, and those who are afraid. We ache for those who have had to reschedule simchas, and for those who are mourning without the support of loved ones around them. We share the uncertainty and concerns about the financial impact of this pandemic on the economically vulnerable members of our community. We are profoundly grateful for those who are providing comfort, and those who are on the frontlines in hospitals, doctors’ offices, patrolling our neighborhoods and serving the essential needs of our community.
We know that there are aspects of this sickness that are out of our hands. But we also know, both from history found even in the Torah and from examples around the world today, that there is a way to halt the spread of this virus. So, we are taking it upon ourselves to ask that tonight, when Shabbat ends...that it doesn’t end. That for each of us who is able, we keep this time of rest going. Stay home. Cancel the sleepovers and create virtual playdates. Be with loved ones who live with you and pick up the phone to call those who don’t or send a text or email. Let everything else stop, and as much as possible, let’s keep Shabbat going.
Our tradition teaches us that pikuach nefesh, the saving of a life, is the most important mitzvah we have. And we all have the opportunity to do so, but it only works if we all do it. As your rabbis and cantors, who have sat with you during the most sacred moments of your lives, we implore you to join us in this so we can get through this together.
We’re all in. We fervently hope you will be too.
Members of the St. Louis Rabbinical and Cantorial Association:
Agudas Achim Beth Israel of Belleville:
Rabbi Shulamit Cenker
Bais Abraham:
Rabbi Garth Silberstein
B’nai Amoona:
Rabbi Carnie Rose
Rabbi Josef Davidson
Cantor Sharon Nathanson
Central Reform Congregation:
Rabbi Susan Talve
Rabbi Daniel Bogard
Rabbi Karen Bogard
Rabbi Randy Fleisher
Rabbi James Stone Goodman
Hillel at Washington University :
Rabbi Jordan Gerson
Jewish Community Center:
Rabbi Brad Horwitz
Jewish Community Relations Council:
Maharat Rori Picker Neiss
Jewish Family Services:
Rabbi Neal Rose
Rabbi Jessica Shafrin
Jewish Federation:
Rabbi Tracy Nathan
Keshet:
Rabbi Micah Buck-Yael
Kol Rinah:
Rabbi Noah Arnow
Rabbi Scott Shafrin
Pathways Hospice & Palliative Care:
Rabbi Dale Schreiber
Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School:
Rabbi Scott Slarskey
Shaare Emeth:
Rabbi Jim Bennett
Rabbi Andrea Goldstein
Rabbi Lori Levine
Cantor Seth Warner
Rabbi Jeffrey Stiffman (Emeritus)
Shir Hadash Reconstruc-tionist Community:
Cantor Joshua Finkel
Rabbi Lane Steinger (Emeritus)
Temple Emanuel:
Rabbi Elizabeth Hersh
Rabbi Joseph Rosenbloom (Emeritus)
Temple Israel:
Rabbi Amy Feder
Rabbi Michael Alper
Rabbi Mark Shook (Emeritus)
Temple Israel of Springfield, Missouri:
Rabbi Barbara Block
United Hebrew:
Rabbi Brigitte Rosenberg
Rabbi Adam Bellows
Cantor-Rabbi Ron Eichaker
Rabbi Howard Kaplansky (Emeritus)