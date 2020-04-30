Joint statement from Missouri’s Jewish communities in solidarity with the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau
On behalf of the Jewish community of Missouri, we write both with sadness and hope to our Brothers and Sisters of the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, sharing our pain for the devastating loss of their building and sanctuary due to a suspicious fire last Friday, April 24, at the start of the most holy month of Ramadan. We stand with them as law enforcement partners in the region conclude the investigation, so glad to learn an arrest has been made. We feel the impact of hate on the Muslim community in Cape Girardeau, around the region and across the country with the heartache and fear that such violence creates. We are hopeful because we see an outpouring of friendship from interfaith and community allies in the region, and we add our voices to theirs and pledge to help the Islamic Center rebuild, both structurally and spiritually. Each time one of these horrific acts occurs, we are further strengthened in our commitment to enhancing our understanding of each other’s communities and allowing new friendships to deepen our collective ability to improve the communities in which we live.
For those who are able to help, donations can be made through the following GoFundMe link, established by the Islamic Center.
ADL Heartland
AJC St. Louis
Avodah Kansas City
Columbia Jewish Community – Congregation Beth Shalom
Jefferson City Jewish Community – Temple Beth-El
Jewish Community of Southwest Missouri
Jewish Community Relations Bureau |AJC, Kansas City
Jewish Community Relations Council, St. Louis
Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City
Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City
Jewish Federation of St. Louis
Jewish Vocational Service, Greater Kansas City
National Council of Jewish Women, Kansas City
National Council of Jewish Women, St. Louis
St. Louis Rabbinical and Cantorial Association
Springfield Jewish Community – Temple Israel
The Rabbinical Association of Greater Kansas City