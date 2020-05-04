Poem: "Seven Minutes"

We’re down to seven minutes a visit,
you seemed ready to hang up.
Why are you wearing that? you asked
Austin who held the i-Pad for our visit.
He and I took turns explaining the pandemic,
no visitors to keep everyone safe.
So far so good. Five weeks and I’ve ventured
no farther than the front porch or the garage.
It’s me, Mom, your daughter Janie.
I know, you fake back.
You squint into the screen and I’m pretty sure
you can’t see me. Tell Austin about horseback
riding, Mom, on your 90th. She lights up.
I steer her to remember Camp Sylvester
and her summer horses before I appeared.
We are both at risk for this virus. I hunker
down, refuse to leave the house, zoom
with friends and classes. The virus doesn’t stay
in your mind but it never leaves mine.
This frightening time. “Okay, bye,” you say
and I want more, but you’re back to Austin,
asking him why he is wearing a mask,
and the phone clicks off.