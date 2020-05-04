The wooden chair holds the chill
of winter. Outside Spring is breaking
through, bits of green. Quarantined as if ill,
I’m exhausted. Am I faking?
Every day I act so busy
in winter. Outside Spring is breaking.
Science fiction virus, I feel dizzy,
finding it hard to think clearly
and every day I act so busy.
In my house which I love dearly,
here I feel safe at home
but finding it hard to think clearly
when sometimes for hours I’m alone,
staying forever in one room.
Here I feel safe at home
waiting for the old to resume
as I stay forever in one room.
The wooden chair holds the chill
through, bits of green, quarantined to avoid being ill.