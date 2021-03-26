Apparently G-d wanted Rabbi Karen Bogard to experience a remake of the story of Moses and the burning bush a couple days before Passover.
At least that’s what one Facebook commenter suspected after seeing the Creve Coeur Police Department’s photos showing what can happen when a baby squirrel finds its way under the hood of a Honda Odyssey.
It can explode.
Fortunately, Bogard and the squirrel both survived.
“What I want to know is if G-d spoke to Karen Bogard?” Leslie Fogel asked about the Central Reform Congregation rabbi. “This seems like a very modern burning bush phenomenon.”
On Thursday morning, Bogard was driving back from her children’s school, Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School, when she noticed that the hood of the car was smoking, Bogard recalled.
She pulled over to the side of Conway Road, turned the car off and stepped outside. A group of construction workers saw what was happening and ran over with fire extinguishers.
They frantically began searching for the button to pop the hood but were unable to before parts of the car started to explode and it went up in flames.
One of the workers noticed that something dropped off from the bottom of the hood: a baby squirrel.
Thankfully, the Creve Coeur Fire Protection District was able to put the fire out and rescue the squirrel, which suffered minor burns. When they opened the hood, they discovered a nest and that a squirrel had likely chewed through parts of the car.
A wildlife rescue organization picked up the animal, and it was expected to survive, according to the police department.
The minivan, however, is likely destined for the scrap yard or the set of a low-budget action movie.
Bogard said it was scary but that “people were so wonderful. Between the construction workers and all of our friends and family that reached out to us. It made it so much better to know that so many people loved us and were concerned.”
What did she take away from the experience?
“It’s hard to not think about Passover coming up and just once again being grateful to be with family to celebrate. They talk about the missing chair and how at holiday time you notice when someone is gone. It could have gone terribly, and I think with Passover starting tomorrow night and being able to be with my family, I am that much more grateful,” she said Friday morning.
The story also inspired fellow Central Reform Rabbi James Stone Goodman to write a poem, which he shared on Facebook:
“Said the squirrel, thank you for saving me I will grow up and lead the squirrel population into more noble pursuits and when asked when did you learn to lead your population away from chewing I will say: late March, Creve Coeur the broken heart of the world, where someone saved me.”