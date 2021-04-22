Over the past few months, I have been trying a variety of different recipes for my new air fryer, specifically to cook healthy snacks. I’ve come to find that an air fryer is a great tool for healthy recipes, including ones that are very easy to prepare and quick to cook. Here are three favorite recipes that I’ve tried.
First, we have the fries. With the proper amount of seasoning, I believe these could be a game changer. They are just as crispy as their deep-fried counterparts, yet use significantly less oil. I thoroughly enjoyed them, and I would rate them a 6 on a scale of 1 to 10. I think that using different seasoning could improve them even more. However, the base for them is certainly there.
My second recipe is for kale chips. I love these and make them pretty often due to their relative ease, so I would rate them an 8. The recipe that I use is pretty simple, but they could easily be made differently with any additions. I don’t use exact measurements when making these, but this recipe is very adjustable to any amount of kale desired.
The final recipe that I made was apple chips. This was my first time making this recipe, but I can honestly say that it was my favorite one. It was so easy to make, and it had a delicious result at the end. I would highly recommend making these to anyone that has an air fryer. I rate this a 10 out of 10.
French Fries
Ingredients:
½ russet potato or 1 Yukon potato
½ tablespoon of parmesan cheese (optional)
Salt (to taste)
Garlic powder (to taste)
Directions:
1. If your air fryer has a preheat setting, preheat to 375 degrees.
2. Cut potatoes into strips, leaving the peel on the potato.
3. Fill a medium bowl with water and a few ice cubes. Place the potatoes in the bowl to soak for 30 minutes. This ensures that the starch is removed before cooking.
4. Dry the potatoes with a paper towel. They should have the consistency of an apple once dried.
5. Coat with olive oil, just enough to coat the surface of each slice. If when you are cooking them it doesn’t seem like you added enough, feel free to add more.
6. Add parmesan to the fries. (This step is optional but recommended.)
7. Place in the air fryer for 15 minutes, making sure to check halfway through.
8. Take out and enjoy with ketchup or whatever you like on your fries.
Kale Chips
Ingredients:
Chopped kale (however much desired)
A pinch of salt
A squeeze of lemon juice
Olive oil or olive oil cooking spray
Directions:
1. If your air fryer has a preheat setting, preheat to 375 degrees.
2. Lightly coat the chopped kale with olive oil, making sure to just glaze the surface. Using spray will prevent you from overdoing the oil.
3. Place the kale in the air fryer, leaving in for three minutes. If needed, leave the kale in for one to three more minutes until crispy, shaking the leaves around every two minutes.
4. Add salt and lemon juice and enjoy.
Apple Chips
Ingredients:
1 apple (honeycrisp is recommended, but any sweet apple will work)
Ground cinnamon
Directions:
1. If your air fryer has a preheat setting, preheat to 375 degrees.
2. Core apple
3. Cut the apple with a mandolin or sharp knife into thin, circular pieces, about 1/8 inch in width.
4. Place apples in the air fryer for 5 minutes.
5. Flip the apples and place back in the air fryer for another 5 minutes
6. Once apples are crispy, sprinkle with cinnamon to your liking.