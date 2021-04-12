St. Louis' stories from the Holocaust: Harold Abrams

Since 1979, Vida “Sister” Goldman Prince has been Chairman of the Oral Histories Project, at the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum. The project is dedicated to recording and preserving audio interviews of not only Holocaust Survivors, but also liberators of Nazi concentration camps and other non-Jewish witnesses living in Europe during World War II.
The museum was one of the first to begin gathering oral history projects so these voices and photographs will be displayed and future generations will continue to be witnesses to this catastrophic period of world history.
In partnership with the Jewish Light, The HMLC has allowed us to republish these Oral Histories project as a celebration of life and a crucial part of honoring and remembering the past.
The Experience Of Harold Abrams
Nationality: American
Location: England • France • Germany • Missouri • North Stalag III • Ohrdruf Concentration Camp • Poland • St. Louis • United States of America
Experience During Holocaust: Liberated a Concentration Camp • Was a Soldier
A Brief Bio
Harold Abrams was a Jewish soldier in the 4th Armored Division in Patton’s 3rd Army, which landed in England in January 1944.
The extent of his experience was on about April 4, 1945. They captured North Stalag III, a concentration camp on the north outskirts of Ohrdruf, Germany.
Somewhere between North Stalag III and Chemnitz, he found some young women who had been used for slave laborers in munitions camps.
Listen to Harold's Oral History
