Information for the congregations below was provided by the St. Louis Rabbinical Association
Bais Abraham
Bais Abraham services will be in-person. Advance registration is required and space is limited for indoor services. There will be additional outdoor shofar services on Rosh Hashanah for which no advanced registration is required, and Kol Nidre will be streamed live prior to sunset. Please check the website for details.
Congregation B’nai Amoona
https://www.bnaiamoona.com/high-holy-days-5781
High Holy Day services will be predominantly virtual and can be viewed via our Livestream and Facebook Page. Please visit the link for the schedule. There will be some socially-distanced in-person opportunities, weather permitting, for which pre-registration is required.
Download B’nai Amoona’s High Holiday schedule here.
Central Reform Congregation
https://www.centralreform.org/highholydays/
The CRC service schedule is listed on this page. You do not need to register to watch the High Holy Days Services, however, if you'd like to stay up-to-date on announcements, please send a message using the form on this page.
Kol Rinah
Livestreaming of Zoom services will be available for everyone. Please check website for service times and more information.
Congregation Shaare Emeth
http://www.sestl.org/highholidays-2020/
All of our High Holiday services and events will be livestreamed and open to the community. The full schedule including main services, children’s, family, healing services and study programs is available on our website.
Shir Hadash
https://www.shirhadashstl.info/high-holidays
Online services via Zoom; registration required
Voluntary donations in support of our complimentary High Holiday services are welcome and appreciated.
Temple Emanuel
All High Holy Day services will be live-streamed through the Temple Emanuel website. The service schedule is listed on the homepage.
Temple Israel
https://www.ti-stl.org/highholydays
All services and programming will be live-streamed online on our website and on Facebook Live. No registration or fee required. Service times and links are listed on the webpage.
United Hebrew
https://www.unitedhebrew.org/hhd/
UH will be livestreaming all of our services on their website and on the UH Facebook page. Once a service is finished airing, it will be available to watch again from the beginning.
Our High Holy Day machzor, Mishkan HaNefesh, will be used.
Information for the congregations below was provided directly by the synagogue:
CONGREGATION NEVE SHALOM
Services will be led by Dr. Will Soll, Becky Nelson-Zoole, and our conventicle of musicians and discussion leaders. All services and events will be available online only, except for Tashlikh (in person at Lewis Park) and Yom Kippur morning (in the quiet of your home). For information about how to join our online services, go to www.neveshalomstl.com.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
7:00 p.m. HAVDALAH AND SELICHOT. Abandoning the search for a better past.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
7:00 p.m. EREV ROSH HASHANAH SHABBOS TISH AND NEW YEAR’S SEDER. Edible signs and stories.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
10:30 a.m. ROSH HASHANAH SERVICE. Music ensemble, Torah reading, shofar blowing. Streamed from the synagogue space.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
7:00 p.m. KOL NIDRE SERVICE.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, YOM KIPPUR
9:00 a.m. – noon. Quiet morning at home. Meditations, readings and reflection exercises will be provided.
1:30 p.m. Final Journal Exercise.
2:00 p.m. Stories of Rebbe Nachman: readings and discussion
4:30 p.m. Zikaron: Musical Prelude to Yizkor. Streamed from the synagogue space.
5:00 p.m. Yizkor and Neilah. Streamed from the synagogue space.
Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Community will be conducting virtual, interactive services on Zoom for the High Holidays. Our worship will be led by our new Rabbi, Janine C. Schloss and Cantorial Soloist Sam Siner.
Services are open to the public at no cost. Advance registration is required to receive a Zoom invitation. Register here. For more information, visit shirhadashstl.info/high-holidays or contact Adam Mitz, adam@adammitz.com.
Saturday, Sept. 12 7:00 p.m. S’lichot: An evening of prayer and reflection
Friday, Sept. 18 7:30 p.m. Erev Rosh Hashanah
Saturday, Sept. 19 10:00 a.m. Rosh Hashanah Day 1
Sunday, Sept. 20 10:00 a.m. Rosh Hashanah Day 2
Saturday, Sept. 26 10:00 a.m. Shabbat Shuvah Service
Sunday, Sept. 27 7:30 p.m. Kol Nidrey/Erev Yom Kippur
Monday, Sept. 28 10:00 a.m. Shacharit (Morning)
1:00 p.m. Yizkor (Memorial)
4:30 p.m. Minchah (Afternoon)
6:00 p.m. Ne’ilah (Closing) Service and Havdalah
Temple Israel
The High Holy Days at Temple Israel are a celebration of community and an opportunity for spiritual transformation for nearly 3,000 members and guests who join us for services. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the decision to move services online only. Though we will greatly miss having everyone together in our building, we've put together services and programs that will be memorable and meaningful.
This year, even though we can't physically be together, let's celebrate the High Holy Days online with Kavanah, the Hebrew word for direction and intention.
Shanah Tovah!
2020 / 5781 SERVICES & EVENTS SCHEDULE
All services and programming will be live-streamed online on our website and on Facebook Live.
www.ti-stl.org/Watch and www.facebook.com/TempleIsraelStLouis
*Services available by phone.
S’lichot Havdalah Program
Saturday, September 12
7:00 pm - Join Rabbis Amy & Michael for Havdalah and inspiration to lead us into the High Holy Days.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Services
Friday, September 18
*7:30 pm - Evening Services
Rosh Hashanah Morning Services
Saturday, September 19
9:15 am Children’s Services and Program
*10:00 am Intergenerational Morning Services
Kol Nidre/Yom Kippur Evening Services
Sunday, September 27
*7:30 pm - Evening Services
Yom Kippur Morning Services
Monday, September 28
9:15 am Children’s Services and Program
*10:00 am Intergenerational Morning Services
Yom Kippur Afternoon Learning Session
Monday, September 28
12:00 pm - 3:15 pm
This year’s learning session will be hosted online and include special guest speakers Dr. Rachel Korazim, Rabbi Sid Schwartz, and Dr. Andrew Rehfeld.
More information about these learning sessions at: www.ti-stl.org/YKLearning
Yom Kippur Afternoon Services
Monday, September 28
*4:00 pm - Yizkor & Neilah Services/Concluding Services
Visit our online High Holy Days Guide at: www.ti-stl.org/HighHolyDays
Young Israel of St Louis
8101 Delmar Blvd, St Louis, MO 63130
314-727-1880
Due to the ongoing pandemic our seating capacity is limited. If you would like to join us, please contact the Shul office (314-727-1880 or info@youngisrael-stl.org) for information about service times and seat availability.