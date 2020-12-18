Get weekly updates delivered right to your inbox
News & Schmooze
I hope you have taken the time to read the story about Misha Marshall and her family that starts on Page 1A, by Leyla…
Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center in New York is hosting a live, virtual advance screening of Season 3, Episode 1 of…
Ohr Chadash Teen Page
The Washington Wizards are scheduled to begin their NBA season Dec. 23. The season opener is always an exciting time …
As I stared out the window on Highway 70, I realized, ironically unlike Dorothy, I was in Kansas. Last November, befo…
As COVID-19 rapidly spread across the country, teenagers were left with openings in their schedules. Clubs, sports an…
With the dominance of COVID-19 in our everyday lives, our world has been turned upside-down. Masks, gloves and hand s…
