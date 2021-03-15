Upcoming family events in the St. Louis Jewish community

The J offers Passover take-home kits for families
When/Where: Sunday, March 21 (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. a the J’s Staenberg Family Complex or at the J’s Marilyn Fox Building in Chesterfield from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
In person/virtual? In person pick up/take-home kit
RSVP required? Registration required by visiting jccstl.com/event/passover-at-home-kits/ or www.jfedstl.org/passoverkit/
Description: The J’s Family Center and PJ Library are bringing Passover to St. Louis families with take-home kits to celebrate the holiday, available for pick up at both J locations. The kits are designed for families with children age 2-10 and include materials to make a seder plate, a Passover recipe, materials to create a matzah cover, a link to download a mini-Haggadah and more.
‘Pre-Pesach Drive Thru’ at B’nai Amoona
When/Where: Time slots are offered between 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25 at B’nai Amoona, which is located at 324 S. Mason Road.
In person/virtual? In person (all in the car)
RSVP required? RSVP required — sign up on the website to reserve a time slot www.bnaiamoona.com/form/bapassdrive or call the B’nai Amoona office.
Description: Congregation B’nai Amoona welcomes families to a “Pre-Pesach Drive Thru,” which will include a chance to:
- Burn and/or sell your chametz
- Pick up activity kits for Children
- Pick up a copy of the B’nai Amoona Haggadah and the musical supplement
- Pick up a Yizkor book.
B’nai Amoona’s Family Friendly Seder
When/Where: 5:30 p.m. March 27
In person/virtual? Virtual (livestream and Facebook live)
RSVP required? No
Description: Take part via live stream or Facebook live in this family friendly Passover seder led by Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham and Cantor Sharon Nathanson of B'nai Amoona.
Temple Israel plans JKids All Star Musical Passover Seder
When/Where: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 28
In person/virtual? Virtual
RSVP required? No
Description: JKids All Star Musical Passover Seder will feature an all-star collection of top artists in Jewish kids music: Ellen Allard, Shira Kline, Nefesh Mountain, Elana Jagoda, Eliana Light, Rabbi Josh Warshawsky, Joanie Leeds and Rick Recht. Join us and celebrate. Go to ti-stl.org and click on link to watch.
Passover Family Service at B’nai Amoona
When/Where: 10:30 a.m. March 28 at B’nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Rd
In person/virtual? In-person (masks required)
RSVP required? Yes - sign up on the website www.bnaiamoona.com/form/bapassdrive or call B’nai Amoona office.
Description: Join Rabbi Jeffrey and Lauren Abraham for B’nai Amoona’s outdoor socially distanced family Passover experience on the congregation’s fields.
‘Escape from Egypt’ obstacle course at Kol Rinah
When/Where: March 29 through April 2 at Kol Rinah’s new building, 7701 Maryland Ave. in Clayton
In person/virtual? In person
RSVP required? No.
Description: A special “Escape from Egypt” obstacle course will be set up outside, and will take you on a journey from Egypt when we were slaves to the Promised Land of Israel. There is no need to sign up, just come at your convenience. Please be respectful of others and wear masks if you see another family there. Contact Melissa Bellows for more information: melissa@kolrinahstl.org.
S’mores and Movie Night
When/Where: 6:30 p.m. March 30 at Bais Abraham, 6910 Delmar Blvd.
In person/virtual? In person
RSVP required? Yes. Sign up online at baisabe.com/event/smoresandamovie
Description: Join Families at Bais Abraham (FABA) for s'mores at the fire pit (by family groups) beginning at 6:30 p.m., and a viewing of “Toy Story 4” at 7. Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas. Families should bring masks, a blanket to sit on. Families are expected to socially distance by family group.