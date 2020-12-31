Hennessy-Welsh Wedding

Rachel Faye Hennessy and David Scott Welsh were married Oct. 4, 2020 at a small outdoor ceremony and reception at the home of the bride’s parents. Rabbi James Bennett of Congregation Shaare Emeth officiated.
Rachel is the daughter of Jim and Marci Hennessy of Chesterfield, and the granddaughter of the late Joseph and Harriet Harris of St. Louis, and the late Gerald and Margaret Hennessy of Ballwin.
David is the son of Kevin and Kathy Welsh of Wildwood.
Jill Mathieu, the bride’s sister, served as matron of honor. Donald Gianino, a friend of the groom, served as best man.
The bride’s niece, Callie Mathieu, and the groom’s nieces, Avery and Eleanor Martin, served as flower girls. Jameson and Brendan Mathieu, nephews of the bride, served as ring bearers.
The couple resides in St. Louis.