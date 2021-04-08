Levy-Kupin Engagement

Hayley M. Levy, daughter of Joel and Marcia Evers Levy of Creve Coeur, and Jacob A. Kupin, son of Michael and Rhonda Kupin of Rye Brook, N.Y., have announced their engagement.
Levy is the granddaughter of Anita and the late Dr. William Evers, and Dr. Leonard Levy and the late Mildred Levy, all of Syracuse, N.Y.
Kupin is the grandson of Evelyn and the late Errol Kupin of New York, N.Y., and the late Lenny and Sandy Kaplan of Del Ray Beach, Fla.
Levy graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, with dual degrees in anthropology and urban studies. She is the Director of Development for The Tennessee Innocence Project.
Kupin graduated with dual degrees in music business and entrepreneurship, from Belmont University in Tennessee. He is a realtor, and Team Lead of the Kupin Group with Bradford Real Estate in Nashville.
Levy and Kupin met on a Young Professionals trip to Israel, after both became Board Members for the Jewish Federation of Nashville. They are active in the Nashville Jewish Community, volunteering with Federation’s NowGen Young Professionals Committee, Jewish Newcomers Welcome, National Council of Jewish Women and Hadassah.
The proposal took place on a rooftop garden overlooking the riverfront, in Savannah, Ga., with a personally designed engagement ring, made especially for Levy and Kupin, by Michael Genovese Jewelers.
A 2022 wedding is planned.