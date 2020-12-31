Senzer-Weber Wedding

Leslie Senzer and Bradley Weber were married Oct. 10, 2020 at the courthouse in Denver, Colo., followed by a small celebration.
Leslie is the daughter of Linda and Steve Senzer of Denver, and the granddaughter of Raymond and the late Rosalind Senzer of Tappan, N.Y., and Louise and the late Lynn Baird of Orange County, Calif.
Bradley is the son of Sheryl and Doug Weber of St. Louis and the grandson of Esther and Alvin Appelbaum, and the late Joyce and Harold Weber, all of St Louis. Bradley’s father officiated at the wedding.
Bradley’s brother, Brian Weber, served as the best man.
Bradley and Leslie met at a mutual friend’s wedding. They were introduced by Morgan, Leslie’s sister.
While visiting St. Louis in July, Bradley proposed to Leslie at the famous waterfall in Forest Park.
Bradley and Leslie are planning on a honeymoon in Hawaii in the very near future. The couple resides in Denver.