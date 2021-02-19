Are you someone who is a natural born sales rep?
Do you love prospecting?
Do you understand the Digital advertising opportunity?
The St. Louis Jewish Light is the hub of the Jewish Community and we are growing. We’re looking for a digital-savvy, highly motivated, integrated sales professional to join our team selling marketing solutions to local businesses in the metro and state areas.
We are looking for both full and part time candidates. The ideal candidate will understand how to set and achieve goals, and new business development will be the cornerstone to their success. If you have a passion for selling integrated media solutions and possess excellent presentation and closing skills, then we need to meet. A strong familiarity with the Jewish community is a plus.
Like what you're reading so far? Great! Now we'd like to learn more about you. Please click here to tell us about yourself.
Job responsibilities include:
● Expand local sales by developing and maintaining new advertisers through solution-based programs that include digital and traditional media and events.
● Ongoing high-level prospecting for ideal customers, creating valid business reasons to get appointments and conducting effective customer needs analysis.
● Creation and delivery of successful client presentations in person or by phone/web demos.
● Providing a superior customer experience.
Successful candidates will possess the following skills/abilities:
● Ability to develop trust and relationships easily with clients and support staff.
● Strong problem-solving skills.
● Strong oral and written communication skills required.
● Valid driver’s license and automobile insurance required.
● Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, including Outlook, required.
Education/Experience:
● Minimum 2 years of media, digital and integrated media sales experience of any kind and a proven track record of success.
● Degree preferred but not required.
Please submit resume to: HR@thejewishlight.com