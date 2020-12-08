Zeesih Kaese Latkes
Ingredients
2 c. whole milk ricotta cheese
4 large eggs
3/4 c. all-purpose flour
2 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and cooled
2 tbsp. honey
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. coarse kosher salt
Finely grated zest of one small lemon
2 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
Vegetable oil for frying
Strawberry or raspberry jam, for serving
Confectioner’s sugar, for finishing
Directions
Whisk together ricotta cheese, eggs, flour, butter, honey, vanilla, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl until smooth.
Heat a large, heavy, frying pan over medium heat. Lightly grease with oil or butter.
In batches, drop the batter by heaping tablespoons and fry until bubbles form on the tops and the bottoms are lightly browned, about 3 minutes.
Turn the pancakes and fry for an additional 1-2 minutes. Transfer pancakes to a serving platter, dollop with jam and dust with confectioner’s sugar.
(Between batches, pancakes may be placed on a parchment-lined baking sheet and kept warm in a 200-degree oven until serving.)
Makes about 20, 3-in. Pancakes.